EKEDC and IKEDC wey be Lagos power companies say di systems wey dey responsible for transmission of light (power) collapse late on Friday enta Saturday.

Nigerians for social media no gree #NEPA, #Blackout and #Nationwide rest since Friday night as dem believe say di power company for Nigeria bin carry light everywhere for di kontri.

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) wey dey responsible for billing and distribution of light for some parts for Lagos enta Twitter to say "at 2315hrs we experience collapse on all transmission stations".

Di oda power company for Lagos Ikeja Electric Distribution Company (IKEDC) too comot similar statement ontop dia Twitter account but e no dey clear if dis two companies dey say na all stations for Nigeria di blackout affect.

If e affect all stations for di kontri, then e go confam wetin pipo on social media don suspect wey be say nationwide blackout happun late on Friday enta Saturday.

Inside di Saturday 9 November tweets, EKEDC and IKEDC say Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and dia team dey work to bring back light, say make dia customers bear wit dem.

But Nigerians no waste time to tok wetin dem dey feel about di power cut and when everything go return to normal.