Department of State Services (DSS) on Friday say nobody show to collect Omoyele Sowore from dia hand but lawyers of di #RevolutionNow campaign say na lie.

Ogbonge Nigeria lawyer Femi Falana, wey dey represent Sowore, reply late di same say on 8 November say: "SSS decide not to release our clients to our lawyers afta dem wait in vain for di agency headquarters for no less than 4 hours," according wetin local tori The Cable quote for am.

For statement wey di DSS comot on Friday, dem give assurance say dem go release Sowore as per di court order, say dem no go "ever obstruct justice".

Skip Twitter post by @InibeheEffiong The statement by the DSS is false and contemptuous. The court did not direct the DSS to release Sowore to someone. The Order says he should be released, period! I was at DSS facility in Abuja yesterday where I met with DSS lawyers, Sowore and Bakare. They refused to release them. — Inibehe Effiong (@InibeheEffiong) November 8, 2019

By Saturday, 'Sowore' don dey trend for social media as pipo begin wonder why DSS need to release di former presidential candidate like say im na object.

Popular I-no-go-gree Nigerian Deji Adeyanju - wey im sef dey DSS custody for over two months - tweet say on Saturday morning say im dey front of DSS office for Abuja to 'collect' Sowore.

For live stream on Facebook Adeyanju say dem go do sit-in for di front of DSS office until dem release Sowore. Say if DSS excuse na say e be weekend, dem go dey dia on week day di following week, "after all many of dem don already become customers."