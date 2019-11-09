Nigeria police redeploy 13 Assistant Inspectors General of Police
Di Nigeria Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu don order make dem post and redeploy 13 Assistant Inspectors General of Police to different zones and formation.
For statement wey di Nigeria Police tok tok pesin, DCP Frank Mba, release give tori pipo on di 8 November, 2019 im tok say dis posting and redeployment dey come as dem recently promote di commissioners of police to di rank of Assistant Inspectors General of Police.
Dis na di list of di senior police officers and di zones wey dem carry dem go:
- AIG Dan Bature,fdc - AIG DFA FHQ
- AIG Hyelasinda Kimo Musa - AIG PMF
- AIG Yunana Y. Babas, mni- AIG Zone 8 Lokoja
- AIG Dan Mallam Mohammed,fdc - AIG SPU
- AIG Mua'zu Zubairu Halilu - AIG CTU
- AIG Rabiu Yusuf - AIG ICT
- AIG Ahmed Iliyasu - AIG Zone 2, Lagos
- AIG Mohammed Uba Kura - AIG Maritime
- AIG Zaki M. Ahmed - AIG Zone 6, Calabar
- AIG Zama Bala Senchi - AIG Community Policing
- AIG Bello A. Sadiq - AIG Zone 1, Kano
- AIG Austin Agbonlahor Iwero,fdc - AIG DOPS FHQ
- AIG Lawal Ado - AIG Works
Di Inspector-General of Police don ask di AIGs to use experienece wey dem don gather for di work and dia professionalism to ginger di work of di Nigeria police force.
Posting and the redeployment of the Senior Police Officers na with immediate effect.