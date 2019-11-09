Image copyright other

Wife of Bauchi State Govnor, Aishatu Mohammed don reveal say she no go school as at di time wey she marry her husband.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Madam Mohammed tok dis one for Bauchi on Saturday, November 9 during one event wey dem call "Naija Youth Talk", wey Bauchi Field Office of di United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) arrange.

"We be 100 for our family, none of dem go school; na just afta my third pikin I begin go school," she tok.

"Dis na because our mama and papa no believe say dem suppose carry girl pikin; I bin try to go school but dem no gree.

"Afta I born my third pikin, I tell my husband say na must say im go get me home teacher.

"No so I take start come later go secondary school. Today I be graduate of Public Administration from University of Abuja," she explain.

Mohammed call on di goment agencies and organisations to make sure say parents dey aware of di need to allow young boys and girls to go school.