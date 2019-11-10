Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dem use di Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology for di 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt from di quarter-finals

Morocco become di first African kontri wia dem go use di Video Assistant Referee technology (VAR) for African domestic match.

Morocco Football Federation (FRMF) confam am say dem go use VAR for di local Cup semi finals wey dem play on Saturday and dis go be di first time wey for Africa wey dem go use VAR technology for local competition.

Di system play ogbonge role for di semi-final between TAS Casablanca and Difaa El Jadida when one 120th minute penalty decide di outcome of di match.

Na VAR dem use check before dem award di spot-kick wey make TAS Casablanca win 1-0.

Di second semi-final on Saturday between Hassania Agadir and Maghreb Atletico Tetwan for Marrakech ready to use di technology.

Last week, one committee from di International Football Federation Board (IFAB) visit di Marrakech Stadium to look how dem set di VAR up.

Dem use VAR for di 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt from di quarter-final stages.