Image copyright EPA Image example Prof Sokolov wear Russian 1812-era military uniform at a festival

One popular Russian history professor don confess say im kill him lover wey be im former student, according to im lawyer.

Dis na afta dem see Prof Oleg Sokolov inside river wit backpack wey he keep di woman hand and oda body part inside.

Di 63 year old bin dey drunk and im fall inside di river wen e dey try dispose di body part, local tori pipo tok

Police come find di body of 24 year old Anastasia Yeshchenko wey im don cut for im house.

Prof Sokolov na expert on Napoleon and im don collect France L├ęgion d'Honneur award.

"E don admit say e dey guilty," im lawyer Alexander Pochuyev tell tori pipo for AFP. Im add am say Prof Sokolov dey regret wetin im don do as e don dey cooperate.

Tori be say Prof Sokolov tell police say im kill im lover wen dem bin get argument, im come cut her head, arms and legs wit saw.

Sokolov plan to troway di body and afta go dress as Napoleon and kill imself for public.

Im and Ms Yeshchenko don write plenti books together.