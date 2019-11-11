Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nigeria don be runners-up for di Under-20 Women's World Cup in 2010 and 2014

Nigeria don become di favourite to host di first Fifa Under-20 Women's World Cup for Africa, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) tok.

For August di Fifa inspection team wey Haral Kai Jurgen dey lead, enta di West Africa kontri to look all di football facilities wey dey di city of Lagos, Benin City, Asaba and Uyo.

Africa never host Fifa Womens world cup before and Nigeria's football authority (NFF) na di only body from di continent wey dey serious for di bid to host di event wey wan happun for July.

"We don receive toks from Fifa about di area wey we need to improve on, to win di race to host for 2020,". one top official of di NFF tell BBC Sport.

Our assurance dey strong say we be di favorite to host and we get few months to make am happun."

Nigeria don host di men's Under-20 World Cup in 1999 and di Under-17 version ten years afta dat time.

Despite say di bidding dey face strong critic from one section of di kontri social political commentator and analysts, Nigeria goment don already offer im support. Di Vice-President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo don insist say im tanda dia back to support dia plan.

"Di goment of Nigeria don guarantee to support di bid 100 per cent," Osinbajo tok.

"Belle dey sweet us say we wan host di Fifa Under-20 Women's World Cup for 2020.

"For us, football na wetin go bring us together. Goment no dey show interest sake of moni wey im wan make, na to bring pipo together."

Nigeria dey one of di four kontris (alongside USA, Germany and Brazil) wey don participate for evri World Under-20 tournament since dem start am 17 years ago.

Di Falconets reach di final in 2010 and 2014, but lost to women's football superpowers Germany di two times.