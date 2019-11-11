Image copyright TIM LAMBONI/GREENPEACE Image example Ken Saro-Wiwa and eight oda Ogoni leaders die by hanging for 1995

For November 10, 1995, Nigeria military goment provoke di whole world to tok wen dem sentence plus kill nine activists from Ogoniland for di oil rich Niger Delta area.

Nigeria military dictator General Sani Abacha, sentence di writer and environment activist, Ken Saro-Wiwa plus eight other Ogoni leaders to death on October 31, 1995, on top accuse say dem get hand for di death of four Ogoni leaders.

Afta dem sentence di nine activists to death, plenti international human rights groups plus multinational companies ask Nigeria goment give dem chance to tok dia own but e no happun.

24 years afta goment hang Saro-Wiwa and di eight oda leaders, Nigerians still dey tok about di good tins wey dem do and how dia effort to to intervene for environment mata don challenge goment activity for di oil rich Rivers state.

Who be Ken Saro-Wiwa?

Kenule Beeson 'Ken' Saro-Wiwa na Nigerian writer, television producer, environmental activist, and winner of di Right Livelihood Award for "exemplary courage."

Saro-Wiwa na Ogoni man. Ogoni na one minority tribe for Nigeria, dia homeland Ogoniland for Niger Delta don be target of crude oil extraction since di 1950s and dem dey suffer damage of dia environment sake of petroleum waste wey done spoil dia water and oda tins for di area.

Ken bin be part of a group of activists wey bin criticise Nigeria goment wella sake of dem no set environment laws for foreign companies wey dey drill oil for dia state.

Oda members of di Ogoni Nine include Saturday Dobee, Nordu Eawo, Daniel Gbooko, Paul Levera, Felix Nuate, Baribor Bera, Barinem Kiobel, and John Kpuine.

Why dem kill am?

Oga Saro-Wiwa bin dey tok against Abacha military goment and di Anglo-Dutch petroleum company Royal/Dutch/Shell for di damage wey dem cause for Ogoniland .

On 21 May 1994 , Dem kill four Ogoni chiefs wey dey for di conservative side of MOSOP, di Movement for di Survival of di Ogoni pipo.

Even though dem no allow Saro-Wiwa enta Ogoniland di day dem kill di four chiefs, goment still arrest am say im get hand for dia death.

Im deny di charges but dem put am for prison for more dan one year before dem sentence am to death by hanging.

Dem cari Ken Saro-Wiwa wit di eigh oda activists of di Ogoni Nine from army base for Port Harcourt wia dem dey for prison and some executioners from Sokoto execute dem by hanging.

Wetin Nigerians dey tok about Saro-Wiwa?

One writer for twitter tok small about wetin in know about Ken Saro Wiwa

Di daughter of Ken Saro-Wiwa say di oil pollution wey im papa fight for still dey happun

Dis Journalist tok about her experience with him

One Ogoni group wey be Ken Saro Wiwa Associates dey greedie to clear di name of famous environment activist and writer, Ken Saro Wiwa and eight oda Ogoni pipo. Dem want di court to set aside di judgement wey sentence dem for di sake of justice.