Doctors for Ghana threaten say dem go withdraw dema services in one week if goment no deliver conditions of service give dema members.

De Ghana Medical Association (GMA) for dema official notice inside say starting November, 18 dem go withdraw dema services from Out Patient Department (OPD).

If by December 2, dem resolve dema issues Ghana doctors go withdraw all emergency services, then by December 9, dem go withdraw all services totally.

Around September 2015, Government of Ghana den de GMA sign document on dema conditions of service.

National President of GMA, Dr Frank Akobea, govment say govment no honour dema pledge since dem enter de agreement that be why dem take dis decision.