Image copyright Reuters Image example Protesters dey hala "yes we could" and "Bolivia" as dem dey celebrate oga Morales resignation

Bolivian President Evo Morales don resign afta plenti weeks of 'we no go gree waka' wey protesters do against last month election.

Oga Morales wey don dey for power for nearly 14 years make dis announcement afta di army no support am again.

Di head of di army bin tell oga Morales say e need to comot from office sake of di many protest wey dey go on concerning di election wey im win.

Auditors find out say coma-coma planti for di election but oga Morales tok say im na victim of coup.

E say dem attack e house and so im dey resign from office to help protect families of im political friends, afta jaguda pipo go burn down dia houses.

During im speech for live TV, oga Morales advise di protesters to "stop to dey attack dia brothers and sisters, and stop burning and attacking".

Di Vice-President, Alvaro Garcia Linera, and Senate President Adriana Salvatierra, also resign.

BBC tori pesin, Kat Watson report say pipo dey celebrate for La Paz as dia longest-standing president don finally comot.

Protesters enta streets to jolly, and begin sing "yes we could" plus dey light fire crackers.

Image copyright AFP Image example Evo Morales announce say im dey resign for live television

Some pipo feel say oga Morales na undemocratic leader wey hold power, while odas especially poor Bolivians feel say im na president wey give voice to millions.

Oga Morales supporters don call wetin happun coup - while those wey no support am say na di end of tyranny.

How Bolivia take reach dis stage?

Bolivia bin dey experience weeks of anti-goment protests, afta di reports of election fraud.

Tensions first increase for di night of di presidential election afta dem stop di results count for 24 hours.

Di final result make oga Morales get little more than di 10-percentage-point lead wey im need to win hands down for di first round of di race.

At least three pipo die during clashes wey come follow. Some uniformed police officers also join di protesters.

On Sunday, di Organization of American States, wey monitor di elections, tok say dem find evidence of plenti data wayo plys mago-mago, and dem no fit confam result of di election.

Pressure come continue to dey build on oga Morales during di day, as plenti of im political friends resign, some give reason why say na because of fears for di safety of dia families.

Di army chief, General Williams Kaliman, also advise oga Morales to resign so dat di kontri go dey stable.

Di military also tok say dem go conduct operations to "neutralise" any armed groups wey attack di protesters.

Who be Evo Morales?

Oga Morales, wey be Bolivia first indigenous president, don serve as leader since 2006.

E contest for di fourth consecutive term for di October elections afta one decision by di constitutional court to scrap presidential term limits.

For one 2016 referendum, majority bin vote "no" to drop di limit of term numbers wey Bolivians leaders fit serve.

However, oga Morales' party take di issue to go constitutional court, wey abolish di term limits altogeda.