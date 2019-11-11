Image copyright Getty Images Image example Morales, Al- Bashir and Mugabe

Di new trend of military wey dey pursue leaders wey don dey for power for very long time don dey common recently.

Bolivia president Evo Morales resign from office today afta di head of di kontri army tell am to step down for di kontri to dey stable sake of di plenti-plenti protest against im re-election.

Apart from Morales, leaders like Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe and Omar al-Bashir of Sudan don also step down afta dem loss di support of di military.

See as e happun:

Evo Morales

Evo Morales wey bin don dey rule Bolivia for nearly 14 years resign afta di plenti 'we no gree waka' against di election wey im win and afta e also see say di army don stop to dey support am.

Oga Morales complain say im na victim of coup, dem attack im home and im take di decision to resign to help protect im colleagues from further harassment and persecution afta protesters burn dia homes.

Di army chief, General Williams Kaliman, also advise oga Morales to resign so dat di kontri go stabilize.

Robert Mugabe

For November 2017, late Robert Mugabe wey bin don dey rule Zimbabwe since di kontri gain independence for 1980, resign from office afta di military takeover.

Dis resignation end Mugabe bringing an end to 37 years of rule. Before di resignation, late Mugabe bin dey among di world oldest leader.

E bin no gree comot even afta military bin take ova and pipo dey protest for plenti days before e come later send im later go give parliament.

For di later wey from Mugabe wey di speaker of parliament read out, e tok say im decision na voluntary and do am to allow smooth transfer of power.

Omar al-Bashir

For April 11 dis year, afta months of protests, Sudan military step in and finally pursue dia President Omar al- Bashir comot from power .

Oga al- Bashir bin don dey rule di control since 1989 before different protest begin dey happun for am to step down.

Nationwide protests first start for December 2018 afta di goment announce say di prices for fuel and bread go rise. Dis lead to di call for oga Bashir and im goment to step down.

Afta di army chase oga Al-Bashir, e also face corruption charges, afta prosecutors tok say ldem see plenti foreign currency wey im hide for e home.

Yahaya Jammeh

Na sojas from plenti West African kontris, including Senegal na im burst enta The Gambia, threatening to drive former President Yahya Jammeh out of office if he no agree to go afta December 2016 elections im loose afta 22 years in power.

Jammeh decision to leave follow tok-tok wit presidents of Guinea and Mauritania.

E enta plan fly go Guinea and from there e travel on to exile enta Equatorial Guinea, according to regional group Ecowas.

Na current president Adama Barrow bin win Oga Jammeh for di December election but as Jammeh no gree accept defeat na dia Barrow go challenge di results for cour inside Senegal.

Idi Amin

General Idi Amin wey be di chief of di Ugandan army and air force for 1966 seize control of di African nation in 1971.

For 1979, Idi Amin eight years of chaotic rule end wen di Tanzania and anti-Amin Ugandan forces invade goment house and overthrow im regime.

Two days later, Kampala wey be di capital of Uganda fall and di former goment officials wey Amin don send comot from di kontri come back to take power.

For October, Amin launch attack on Tanzania goment but e no dey successful

1978 Idi Amin escape go Libya and im later go live for Saudi Arabia where im die for August 2003.