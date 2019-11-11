Image copyright Reuters TV Image example Authorities don rescue ova 1000 pipo from religious centres dem

Human Rights Watch on Monday say thousands of pipo with mental health conditions across Nigeria dey in chains and dey face abuse for care facilities.

According to di rights group, detention and violent treatment dey common for both private and goment facility dem.

Dia report dey come afta police rescue 259 pipo from one 'torture house' for Oyo state South West of di kontri.

Di right group visit twenty eight mental health care facilities across eight states for over a year. All of dem except one of dia researchers find evidence of patients wey dey in chains.

Di facility dem visit na from state-owned properties to Christian and Muslim private centres.

Tori be say patients dia dey face abuse and dem force dem to live for conditions wey no clean or dey healthy.

Staff wey dey di centres say dem gatz chain di resident dem to prevent dem make dem no run or harm anybody

Ova di last one month dem don rescue ova 1000 pipo from religious centres dem where dem keep pipo for terrible conditions.

But Human Rights watch say make goment make sure say di pipo wey dem rescue get access to psychological support and social services.