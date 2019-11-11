Image copyright Getty Images

Di Lagos State Ministry of Health tell BBC say 11 pipo don die from one gastroenteritis viral infection for Lagos, Nigeria.

Di ministry say dem successfully manage ova 370 victims wey bin dey suffer from disease.

Tunbosun Ogunbanwo, di Director of Public Affairs, Lagos Ministry of Health confirm say di disease don dey under control but dem warn say e fit continue sake of di rain wey weather forecast don predict.

Gastroenteritis na infectious diarrhoea wey fit kill if di symptoms no dey treated.

Di ministry say di flooding wahala wey hit many parts of di state afta di heavy rains join hand spread di disease well-well.

Wetin make dis one possible na di issue of pipo wey dey poo-poo for open wey dey happen well-well for di state, mostly for areas wey pipo wey no too get moni dey stay as most of di houses there no get beta toilet system.

Di ministry dey advice pipo wey dey live for di state to increase dia personal cleanliness and make dem avoid food or water wey no dey clean.

Gastroenteritis na major health palava for Nigeria ever since di first case for 1985.

Some of di symptoms of di disease na Diarrhoea, cramps, vomiting and low-grade fever.