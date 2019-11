Image copyright Other Image example Prof Tam David-West serve as Minister for Gen.Buhari and Gen Babangida regime.

Nigeria former Minister of petroleum and energy Tam David-West don die at di age of 83 years.

Inside statement wey presidency release, Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari condole wit di family of Professor Tamunoemi Sokari David-West as im "express deep sorrow" for di lose.

Oga David-West wey bin be consultant virologist, serve as commissioner for education for di old Rivers state.

Im late serve as minister of petroleum and energy under General Muhammadu Buhari military regime and minister of mines, power and steel under General Ibrahim Babangida regime.