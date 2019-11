Image copyright Facebook/NYSC LAGOS Image example Nigeria create di NYSC programme to rebuild di kontri afta di civil war

National Youth Service Corps for Kano north west Nigeria deny tori say dem pursue comot from camp two corpers wey dem catch dey do kerewa inside bush.

NYSC co-ordinator for Kano Mallam Ladan Baba, tell BBC Pidgin say di tori say dem pursue two Batch B corpers comot from camp afta dem catch dem inside bush dey do kerewa, no be true.

Social media and some bloggers on Monday bin dey share report say NYSC catch two corpers for dia Karaye camp inside bush and e no too tay wey dem send dem go house.

"Dat tori wey dey go round on social media no be true, we no catch any corper dey do anytin for anywia talkless of to pursue dem from camp, wen di camp trial hold? So notin like that."

Skip Twitter post by @cutelauly Ahan that kano karaye camp.... I remember when I was dere.... The same thing happened.... Body is truely not firewood — Lauly (@cutelauly) November 11, 2019

Skip Twitter post by @Tolanee_xx People that just entered camp on Tuesday 🀦🏽 — Designated Ugly Fat Friend (@Tolanee_xx) November 10, 2019

Skip Twitter post by @PHELYX_GIFT They caught people having sex in this camp and they’re going to decamp them πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚ — A girl has βŒπŸ”Œ (@PHELYX_GIFT) November 10, 2019

E no too tay wey NYSC send two new corpers for Ebonyi State go house sake of say dem no gree wear trousers for di camp.

For August dis year for Abuja, dem send two corpers go house wen dem gbab dey do kerewa.