Image copyright AFP Image example Pneumonia kill 18 children every hour for 2018 for Nigeria

Nigeria get di highest number of pikin dem wey dey die of pneumonia for di world, dis na according to UNICEF.

Dat na why health agency dem for di kontri dey ask for help to fight di disease wey kill more than eight hundred thousand pikin dem last year.

Tori be say na Nigeria wey Pneumonia dey worry pass for di world, e kill 18 children every hour for 2018.

Wetin be Pneumonia?

Pneumonia na chest infection wey dey affect tiny air sacs for di lungs.

Di condition dey cause sacs to swell up and full with fluid, wey go make am hard for pesin to breathe.

Na bacteria or virus dem dey cause Pneumonia, di most common na Streptococcus pneumoniae.

Pipo wey dey at risk

Anybody fit suffer from pneumonia, dis set of pipo dey more at risk

Baby dem and young children

Pipo wey dey over 65 years

Pipo wey get long-term heart problem, lung or kidney disease

Pipo wey get cancer, especially pipo wey dey on chemotherapy

Smokers

Pipo wey dey on drugs wey dey suppress their immune systems

Antibiotics or mechanical ventilator use for hospitals also fit put pesin at risk.

Di Symptoms include

To Cough out mucus

Fever

Chest pain

Loss of appetite

Fatigue

If e serious well-well di pesin fit cough blood, vomit or your heart rate fit dey very fast.

If you get all dis sign dem for bodi, make you go see doctor for hospital o!

Source: British Lung Foundation