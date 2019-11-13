Image copyright Getty Images Image example APC chairman Adams Oshiomhole

Adams Oshiomhole, di national chairman of Nigeria ruling party don chop suspension from di Edo State chapter of di All Progressives Congress Party .

Di chairmen of APC, for 18 Local Goment Areas for di state pass vote of no confidence for Oga Oshiomhole on Tuesday, di State APC Chairman, Aslem Ojezu tell tori pipo.

Tori be say Osho baba and im state Govnor Godwin Obaseki dey get some kain quanta on top who dey in charge for di state.

But Oshiomhole never tok for di mata and e neva dey clear how dis suspension for im local chapter go affect im post as National Chairman.

Kasala burst since June wen nine out of 24 members sideline 15 odas to elect Speaker plus oda principal officers for Edo State House of Assembly inside di Southern Nigherian state.

