Image copyright Sen. Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo

Federal High Court for Abuja don disqualify Bayelsa State Governorship Candidate for All Progressives Congress, Sen. Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo say e no go participate for di governorship election wey go hold on Saturday 16 November 2019.

Di court disqualify Sen Degi-Eremienyo sake of say di information im fill for di form CF0001 submit give Independent National Electoral Commission to contest di election no correct.

Justice Inyang Ekwo wey give dis judgement for case di Peoples Democratic Party PDP bring to disqualify di Deputy Governor Candidate say im no see any relation for di names im put for im first school leaving certificate, im first degree and Masters degree and di affidavit im swear to correct all im name as all di documents get different different names.

So di Judge come disqualify am for di ground say im provide false information give di Electoral Commission.

Justice Ekwo give order say make INEC no recognise am as di Deputy Governor Candidate for di Saturday election.

But Sen. Degi-Eremienyo don react say di judgement dey laughable and im go appeal am.

"Di judgement dey laughable because I get di minimum qualification to contest di election and my credentials dey before di Court.

"I don contest elections over and over. I be solid senator of di Federal Republic and I wonder how di court go give judgement say I no get di minimum qualification to contest di election. For di days wey dey come, di truth go come out. E dey very unfortunate say dem dey talk of inconsistencies, inconsistency of wetin? Room dey to appeal and I know say dis judgement no go stand di test of time." Na so im tok for im Facebook page.