Adams Oshiomhole: " Di suspension of APC National Chairman na 'beer parlour tok"
Di suspension wey Nigeria ruling political party National Chiarmo chop from im local chapter no make sense, according to one big oga at di top for di party.
Yetimi Nabena, di deputy national publicity secretary of All Progressives National Congress Party tell BBC Pidgin say:
"Di suspension of Adams Oshiomhole by Edo state chapter of APC na 'beer parlour tok."
On Tuesday di party local chairmen of APC, for 18 local goment areas for Edo state, Southern Nigeria pass vote of no confidence for Oga Oshiomole.
Tori be say Osho baba and im state Govnor Godwin Obaseki dey get some kain quanta on top who dey in charge for di state.
Oga Nabena say "How e be say some factions of maybe one or two pesin dem wey sidon for beer parlour come out come tok say dem don suspend di national chairman."
Im add say dem need to go through di constitution to see wetin e take to suspend di national chairman of di party.
"Na only di National executive council get di power to suspend di chairman and dem no belong to di NEC." Na wetin im add put.
BBC Pidgin however find out say na di State APC Chairman, Aslem Ojezu tell tori pipo about di decision to suspend oga Oshiomhole wey don serve two times as Govnor of Edo state
Di local branch of a political party fit suspend dia member according to di party constitution.
Again to qualify to be national official for a pary di pesin go first of al be member of di local chapter of im party .
But Oshiomhole never tok for di mata and e neva dey clear how dis suspension for im local chapter go affect im post as National Chairman.