'Goment need to start environmental audit for oda areas for Niger Delta' - Nnimmo Bassey

Time don reach for Nigerian goment to begin environmental audit of oda areas for Niger Delta region even as di Ogoni clean up dey go on.

Dis na wetin ogbonge environmental activist Dr. Nnimmo Bassey tok as im tok wit tori pipo on environment pollution matter for Niger Delta region.

Bassey wey be di Director for Health of Mother Earth Foundation HOMEF observe say even though di cleanup exercise no dey as fast as dem expect, e dey provide learning opportunity for di companies wey dey do di clean up because many of dem never do dis kain big size of cleanup before.

"Di cleanup process dey go on, at least one of di places wey I visit dem don do excavation and some refilling but di heavy rain wey dey fall now na challenge. Di tin be say cleanup for happen between four, five years but di actual restoration of di environment wey we want go take a lifetime."

Image example Dr. Nnimmo Bassey

Nnimmo Bassey say with di experience of di clean up for Ogoni, time don reach for Nigerian goment to begin environmental audit for oda areas for di Niger Delta region now, especially with di new pollution wey dey happen for di region.

Oga Bassey add say di impact wey dis environmental pollution don make di Niger Delta region one of di top ten most polluted regions for di world and di most polluted region for Africa.

'"Ecocide" na one consequence of dis environmental pollution we gatz put for front of our mind. Many plant and fish species don die comot. You know remember sweet yam, three leaf yam? E no dey again and many specie of fish dem too don extinct. Dis na sometin of great concern we need to take serious because wetin we dey leave for our pikin dem tomorrow?"