Pipo of Kera village for Garko local goment of Kano northwest Nigeria say dem wan make state goment and Gaya Emirate council chook mouth as dia chief bring out new rule wey stop marriages for four months now.

According to some of di pipo wey speak to BBC Pidgin, four months ago Chief of Kera village Ado Sa'id bring out new rule wey tok say for any new marriage to hold, di groom side must pay N135,000 and N50,000 for divorcee wey wan re-marry.

Alhaji Isah Kera na one of di pipo wey yan wit BBC Pidgin and e tok say dis new rule don make some pipo dey plan to run leave di village to go marry elsewhere.

"My brother get three children wey wan marry, so calculate di money make u see how much, so dis rule no favour poor pipo like us, where we wan see dat kain money? I know pipo wey for months don ready to marry but dis rule don kill dia spirit."

"Many dey plan to leave go somewhere else so we dey beg state goment and Emir of Gaya to chook mouth inside dis mata so dat dis rule go end."

Anoda resident Mallam Sani Kera say e get 5 children 3 girls and two boys wey ready to marry but di money wey Chief Ado put don make am suspend everything.

"For hundreds of years no be dis way we dey do our marriages den why chief go come change tins now, I get five children all of dem wan marry but we have to wait because dis rule don make things tough."

Habibi Ado wey dey also stay for Kera explain di situation better for BBC.

"Di money no be say na chief go collect am, di payment na from di groom side to di bride side for tins wey dem suppose buy like furniture and kitchen wares, so di complain from di groom side be say di money no go dey enough while di groom side say to pay dat kain money one time no go easy."

Wetin di chief tok

Chief of Kera Ado Said wey say e dey very busy at di moment say e take dis action to help pipo for di village.

"Whatever pesin do whether good or bad, e get pipo wey go like or hate am, I no take dis action alone and I do am after meeting with parents for di village, I do am to make tins easy for pipo."

Chief Imam of Kera village Mukhtar Abubakar say e dey against di new rule as Islam also no gree with am.

"Islam dey against wetin di chief do so i also dey against am, no where wey Islam gree to limit dowry or any similar payment for marriage now for the past four months no single marriage for our village wey no good."