Image copyright Getty Images Image example Kalu score for second half as Nigeria come from behind to win 2-1

Nigeria begin dia qualification for di 2021 Africa Cup of Nations wit 2-1 win ova Benin Republic.

Di Super Eagles come back from one goal down thanks to goals from Victor Osimhen and Samuel Kalu.

Benin player Stephane Sessegnon been shock di Nigeria as im give di Squirrels di lead afta only three minutes.

Nigeria supporters for di Godswill Akpabio International stadium for Uyo wait until di 45th minute before di Super Eagles equalise through Victor Osimhen wey score penarity afta Benin foul Ola Aina inside di eighteen.

Even though Benin Republic battle well, Nigeria take di lead for di second half through Samuel Kalu.

Di win see Nigeria go top of Group L afta di first round of group matches.

Sierra Leone and Lesotho wey be di oda teams for di group draw 0-0.