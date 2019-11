Image copyright @burnaboygram

No be new gist say Burna Boy dey go perform for South Africa dis November but na di 'African Giant' U-turn to go di rainbow nation dey make fans clash.

E announce am on top social media on Saturday wey make many pipo begin fear and para at di same time.

You sef tink am, Burna bin tok say im no go go South Africa sake of di Xenophobic attack (wey be attack against foreigner) for di kontri.

On Thursday, SA rapper AKA post say make im apologize give di kontri before dem even think say dem go let am enta di kontri. Dis na as AKA say e go beta pass if Wizkid come instead of am.

The first of many! Part of the proceeds will be donated to the victims of Xenophobic attacks by me! I really hope we can all keep contributing in our own way to make the world a better and safer place for each other. #Africansunite , it's bigger than all of us 🖤 pic.twitter.com/fpBrk4O1VG — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) November 9, 2019

Di "Anybody" musician bin don announce before say im no go South Africa afta xenophobic attack for di kontri cari plenti-plenti pipo come back Naija from di kontri.

This is not a joke. Mina I still want to go perform in Lagos and make it back safely to my family. Don't you want the same for him? https://t.co/wCxEJqMCnI — AKA (@akaworldwide) November 14, 2019

Wizkid dey go dia next month.

Fans clash

Pipo don dey tok for social media wetin dem tink about Burna Boy concert for South Africa.

South Africans attacked Nigerians which made Burna boy get mad. He pledged never to go to South Africa bcos of what happened



The South African Govt decides to Apologize by inviting Burnaboy to their event to show unity but one Xenophobic drake feels he's God and needs an apology — AJ | Adonai (@mrmanhere_) November 14, 2019

I wish Burna boy would decline performing at that Africa Unite concert & stay back in Naija.



He did say he wasn't gonna step foot in SA until the SA govt stepped up to address the xenophobia.

Well I read SA dept of sports, arts & culture denied any involvement with the concert. — Adunni Adaora Achebe (@Adunni_Achebe) November 14, 2019