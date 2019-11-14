Image copyright Alambo Datonye Image example Seriaki Dickson Bayelsa govnor with one of di victim for hospital

At least two pipo don die as jaguda boys scatter di govnorship election campaign rally of Nigeria main opposition party PDP for Nembe local goment area, Bayelsa State

Violence burst out for many campaign ground for di state, according to tori BBC News Pidgin find out.

Peoples Democratic Party PDP wey be di ruling party inside Bayelsa State bin enta Nembe town to campaign for di governorship election wey go hold on Saturday 16 November wen kasala burst on Wednesday evening.

Tori be say di jaguda boys invade King Koko's Square for Ogbolomabiri Nembe as supporters dey wait for di PDP Governorship Candidate, Sen. Douye Diri and oda party members to come.

Party supporters and di tori pipo bin dey trapped as dem dey look for wia to hide as gunshots begin fly upandan. Unfortunately one of di Radio Bayelsa driver wey dey drive di Outside Broadcasting Van and anoda pesin die wen flying bullets reach dem.

Na security pipo wey reinforce naim come rescue di pipo wey bin dey trapped dia.

Radio Nigeria tori pesin for Yenagoa Alambo Datonye tell BBC Pidgin say one driver with di Bayelsa State Radio Corporation and anoda pesin na im die for di gbege wey happen while odas wey get injury dey receive treatment for Federal Medical Centre FMC Yenagoa.

Meanwhile Bayelsa State Governor, Henry Seriake Dickson don visit some pipo wey get injury during di PDP campaign attack for Nembe.

Di Governor and di PDP Governorship Candidate, Sen. Douye Diri visit dem for Federal Medical Centre FMC Yenagoa as doctors bin dey treat dem.

Govnor Dickson wey frown for dis attack don tell security pipo to find, arrest and drag all di pipo wey do am to face justice.

Pipo for Bayelsa go vote on Saturday to elect new govnor wey go lead di state for di next four years.

"Election no be do or die affair' - NUJ Bayelsa

Di Nigerian Union of Journalists NUJ for Bayelsa State too don condemn wetin happen.

For statement wey di Chairman Samuel Numonengi and Secretary Ogio Ipigansi sign

Di statement also ask community pipo and security agencies to make sure say tori pipo wey go dey duty during di election dey protected as dem dey play important role make sure say di conduct of di election go dey free and fair.

Dem come also advise tori pipo wey go cover di election too to dey safety conscious.