Producers: Dooshima Abu, Gift Ufuoma

Di only woman candidate for di Kogi State Governorship election ,Natasha Akpoti say she dey fear for her life.

Since Natasha Akpoti chop beating for meeting venue wia di head of Nigeria Police and Chairman of di kontri election office - INEC attend,dem neva arrest anidodi.

Madam Akpoti wey be di candidate of di Social Democratic Party( SDP) for di 16 November vote tell BBC Pidgin dis one days afta some jaguda boys burn down her secretariat plus beat beat and harass her wen she try one enta one stakeholder meeting wey INEC organise for di state.

"As I wan enta di venue of di meeting, dey guys come di harass me dey call me Ashawo, even come dey beat beat me and fall me for ground twice for di presence of security pipo and nobody say anitin".

Di 40 year old woman bin no fit hold back her emotion as she explain to BBC pidgin crew how she face humiliation for di jaguda boy dem hand.

"As I fall for ground di second time, my leg no fit cari me up even tho for my mind I wan stand up"

"My pipo come cari me and as I dey waka dey go, e be like say na criminal I be".

"Di boys still follow me come near my car break one of my drivers head" she lament.

Di governorship election for Kogi state na dis Saturday and so far di political temperature for di state don rise.

Political parties and dia candidate dey do dia last minute campaign to woo electorate to come vote for dem

But Natasha say di whole tin be like na war zone and dat because of di tention, e good make INEC shift di election so as to reduce di tension.

"Dis one no be election again na war we dey inside right now"

"If you want comot, you must enta bullet proof cars, you go get mani back up and your heart go di beat because of di level of violence"

Natacha Akpoti claim say she don get threat say dem go either kill or kidnap her but she say no be today pipo dey die on top politics for Nigeria and she no go back down because of di threat.

"On Wednesday we hear gunshot for di back of my house and I tell my security pipo make dem also ready so dat dem go know say we no dey just empty"

"I don report di mata for di DPO for my area and di DSS and dem don come put more security for my house area"

" Even if I die today n aim be dat but di good tin be say e good make pesin die for one purpose" she tok

Meanwhile di commissioner of police for di state, Hakeem Busari say dem don launch investigation into di mata and dem go make sure say those wey do her dis strong tin go face di law.

E also say di police don give her security pipo to protect her from any harm.

Di current Govnor Yahaya Bello of Nigeria ruling APC, togeda wit Nigeria main opposition PDP candidate Wada go all 'put leg inside di same trouser' wit Natacha Akpoti of SDP dunring Saturday. Madam Apkoti for Okehi Local Goment Area inside Kogi North Central.

Di winner of Saturday election na im go rule di state for anoda four years.