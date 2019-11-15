Image copyright Nasir El-Rufai Image example Govnor Nasir El-Rufai(Right) and Govnor Yahaya Bello(Left)

Kaduna State Govnor Nasir El-Rufai and Chairman of APC Campaign Council for Kogi State Govnorship election kneel down on Thursday for public to beg Kogi pipo to forgive Govnor Yahaya Bello.

Oga El-Rufai want Kogites to forgive am all di bad tins wey Bello don do ahead of Saturday Govnorship election inside di for di state wey dey North Central Nigeria.

Di Kaduna Govnor wey be one of di powerful govnors for North West Nigeria say all di pipo wey dey offended by some action of di govnor, make dem sorry as di govnor still young and don make plenti mistake but e go learn from am.

E tok dis one for di grand finaleof di APC governorship campaign wey hold for di Lokoja confluence stadium.

But di main opposition party for di state, PDP say di way El-Rufai kneel dey beg kogite show say Yahaya Bello no merit second term and e misuse di opportunity wey im get.

Kogi Govnoship Election: Natasha Akpoti say dis one no be election again na war dey happun

Kogi Decides: Di Battle game

Di political stage don set as candidates of political parties don conclude dia final campaigns to woo kogites to vote dem.

But di main battle for dis election, na between di candidates of di ruling All Progressive Congress, Gov. Yahaya Bello and di opposition Peoples Democratic Party, Musa Wada.

Di fight no be only between di two candidates but also between di two ethnic group for di state.

Di Igala pipo na dem di majority ethnic group for di state and e be like say dem dey thirsty for di seat.

While Bello na from di minority Ebira ethnic group im deputy, Edward Onoja na from igala while Wada na from di majority Igala extraction.

Anoda issue wey di totori pipo mind for di state na di level of development for Kogi since dem create am for 1991.

Many pipo say dem need development and prosperity for dia pipo and dat one go influence how pipo go vote.

Who get moni pass and influence go also determine who go win di election.

Although di two candidates dey flex muscle say dem go win, di power to determine who sit on di governorship throne on Saturday na di pipo and dat is why di candidates dem dey do last minute plot to beg di voters, and if e mean to kneel down, den dem dey ready.

How INEC and Police dey prepare

According to INEC and Police for Kogi state, dem don ready to conduct free, fair and credible election.

As at Thursday, Inec don begin move sensitive materials to di 21 local goment area to ensure say both sensitive and non sensitive materials dey ground on time for di election day.

Di resident Electoral commissioner, Professor James Iorliam Apam say more than 1.4 million pipo go participate for di election as dem don dia voters card.

And di head of Police for di state, Hameed Busari say police go deploy to all di 3,058 voting point for di state and ensure say no violence happun and anybody wey wan cause wuru-wuru for di elction go chop arrest or face death.