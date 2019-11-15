Nigeria election office, Independent National Electoral Commission - INEC don begin distribute sensitive materials for di Saturday 16 November Governorship elections from di strongroom wey dey Central Bank of Nigeria for Yenagoa.

INEC Officers, Election observers and political party agents dey ground to monitor how di distribution dey go on.

But some party agents dey concerned about how di sensitive materials go safely reach riverine communities.

Sam Ateki na Party Agent for Brass Local goment. Im say di one wey INEC pass through Nembe to Brass with materials no go well with am because of wetin happen for Nembe wia violence break out for PDP campaign rally dia.

"We no like as INEC wan carry materials for Brass pass through Nembe. Make dem come up with anoda alternative route because we no dey comfortable with dat route after wetin happen for Nembe few days ago when PDP go campaign dia."

Matthew Seleipiri wey also be Party agent from Southern Ijaw also express concern for adequate security to escort materials wey dey go riverine areas for di state.

"Transportation for road dey always dey ok, but my main concern na how dem go transport di materials for water cos na dia dem fit easily hijack materials. So I go like make INEC make sure say better Security dey wey go go with di materials. We go like make dem provide marine police and gunboats wey go escort dis materials to all di riverine communities for di state."

Anoda party agent for Southern Ijaw Local goment, Tari Ere observe say, "result sheet for Ward 15 Southern Ijaw no dey available but dem don bring replacement sheets wey dem don certify, so we dey good to go. So I dey satisfied with di way di distribution dey go."

Tunde Bafunsho na domestic observer and im tell BBC Pidgin say di way dem dey distribute dis sensitive materials dey transparent as dem dey do am in front of party agents, security pipo, observers dem and im expect say security agents go escort di materials to all di local goment areas.

Im also encourage security pipo to make peace so dat pipo no go fear to come out and vote.

Meanwhile Some voters for Bayelsa state south- south Nigeria don tok wetin dem dey expect for di November 16th govnorship election.

According to Nigeria election office INEC, na 867,088 registered voters dey di state.

Bayelsa state govnor Seriaki Dickson declare Friday 15th November as public holiday for di state, dis na to give civil servants time to travel to dia communities dem so dat dem fit vote for di govnorship election .

Bayelsa na one of di oil rich states for di Niger Delta region and na 1st October 1996 late military Head of State General Sani Abacha create di state military decree.

Four democratic elected govnors don rule di state since 1999; Diepreye Alamieyeseigha, Goodluck Jonathan, Timipre Sylva and di current Govnor Seriaki Dickson wey im tenure go expire for February 2020.

BBC Pidgin dey ground for Bayelsa and Kogi to give you all di latest update you suppose know: