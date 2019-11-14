Image copyright David Lyon/Facebook Image example David Lyon bin win di APC govnorship primary for September

Federal High Court for Yenagoa, Bayelsa state don declare say di All Progressives Congress no go get any Governorship candidate for di state November 16, 2019 election.

Justice Jane Inyang wey siddon on top di case say di APC no follow wetin Nigeria constitution tok about primaries.

One of di candidates wey contest the APC primaries, Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri bin carry di case go court say make di court declare am as di winner of di primaries as im say na him win majority of votes.

Oga Lokpobiri say na di secretary of di Committee wey conduct di primaries na im declare di results, instead of the chairman, so di results wey im declare no dey proper.

But di judge, Justice Jane Inyang after she look all di matter dem present rule say dem no follow di extant guidelines of di Party therefore for di eyes of di law, dem no hold any election, make di Lokpobiri orang oda pesin parade demsef as candidates of di party.

She come order INEC not to recognise or allow any of APC candidates to participate for di Saturday elections

Becos of dis, di party no go get any govnorship candidate for dis Saturday election.

Dis tori dey come only days afta Federal High Court for Abuja disqualify di party deputy governorship candidate Sen. Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo.