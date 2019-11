Some voters for Bayelsa state south- south Nigeria don tok wetin dem dey expect for di November 16th govnorship election.

According to Nigeria election office INEC, na 867,088 registered voters dey di state.

Bayelsa state govnor Seriaki Dickson declare Friday 15th November as public holiday for di state, dis na to give civil servants time to travel to dia communities dem so dat dem fit vote for di govnorship election .

Bayelsa na one of di oil rich states for di Niger Delta region and na 1st October 1996 late military Head of State General Sani Abacha create di state military decree.

Four democratic elected govnors don rule di state since 1999; Diepreye Alamieyeseigha, Goodluck Jonathan, Timipre Sylva and di current Govnor Seriaki Dickson wey im tenure go expire for February 2020.

BBC Pidgin dey ground for Bayelsa and Kogi to give you all di latest update you suppose know: