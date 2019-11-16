D-Day for Bayelsa Elections

Today na di D-day. Bayelsans for South-south, Nigeria, dey go polling station to elect di next governor of the state.

Di days wey lead to di election don see heavy campaign especially between di ruling People's Democratic Party for di state and di main opposition, di All Progressives Congress, APC.

Some katakata don happun during di campaign, di most recent on na di PDP campaign rally for Nembe local goment area wia at least two pipo die and many odas wunjure.

Although di gbege kill di spirit of some pipo, many still dey determined to comot and vote for di elections.

Di two main party wey dey contend for di governorship ticket - di PDP and APC - don enta same trouser for court wey di two of dem don collect court orders and stay of execution of judgement ontop whether dem go participate for di elections.

According to di Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, na 867,088 registered voters dey Bayelsa State and 769,609 don collect dia permanent voter cards wey represent 83.35%.

Sensitive and non-sensitive election materials don already reach di Registration Area Centres (RAC) for di 8 Local government areas for distribution to di different-different wards and polling units.

More than 32,000 security personnel don dey on ground to make sure say di electoral process is peaceful, free and fair.

Image copyright InEC

Many pipo for Bayelsa take advantage of di public holiday wey Governor Seriake Dickson declare, to use travel home to di riverine towns and villages in preparations to vote di pesin dem believe say go move di state forward.

Some Bayelsa pipo say infrastructure like good roads and bridges na di tins wey dem go use choose di govnor.

For oda Bayelsa pipo, work for di youths in di state, improved and regular payment of salaries for civil servants and pensioners, provision of portable water and stable electricity to ginger SMEs, not to forget security na di issues wey dey di minds of indigenes.

Dem create Bayelsa State from Rivers State on 1 October, 1996, wit 8 local government areas. Di 23-year-old state, na one of di youngest states for di country as many dey hope for beta development and say make e happun for dia lifetime.

Previous Governors of di State include di Late Chief DSP Alamieyeseigha, former President Goodluck Jonathan, Chief Timipre Silva - di present Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and di present Governor, Henry Seriake Dickson.