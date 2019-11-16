Image copyright Twitter/Alibaba Group Image example Joe Tsai, Jack Ma (centre) and Ibukun Awosika

Di founder of Alibaba Group Jack Ma no want make Africa less demsef just because some tins no dey now, say na like dat China sef be 20 years ago.

Oga Ma dey Accra, Ghana for di first edition of di Africa Netpreneurship Conference wey be program wey im foundation put togeda to try encourage Africans to do entrepreneurship.

"Most pipo see Africa today, dem say e no get e-commerce, no logistics, no payment. To me I don see dis situation before… Africa today na like wetin China be 15-20 years ago. Because we no get anytin. Dat na di opportunity," na wetin oga Ma tok.

Alibaba.com wey be ecommerce website to buy different different tins from China na di business of Ma we im begin at age 35.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Alibaba.com na shop for internt wey dey sell plenti tins

Since dat time im don start oda business like Aliexpress.com wey make Ma, as at 2 February 2019, worth reach $41 billion, according to Forbes and im na di richest man for China.

On Friday 15 November, Ma and oda big big pipo like di former Secretary-General of di United Nations, Ban Ki-Moon and popular Chinese film star Jet Li go Jubilee House for Accra to visit presido Nana Akufo-Addo.

On Saturday di main day of di program, Jack Ma and Chairman of First Bank Nigeria Ibukun Awosika, follow meet wit di 10 finalists for di Africa Netpreneur Prize Initiative.

Dis entrepreneurs go share $1 million prize money wey dem go use take build dia business.

On wetin pesin wey wan be ogbonge entrepreneur need to get in oda to succeed, oga Ma say: "Good entrepreneurs need to get good will, good spirit and good ideas."