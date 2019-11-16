D-Day for Kogi Elections

Ova di next 48 hours (or more depending on how di election go) 24 political parties go contest for di 2019 Kogi governorship election.

Even though 22 oda parties dey for di race for who go be di next govnor of di state, di All Progressives Congress (APC) and di People's Democratic Party (PDP) na im pipo see as di main rivals. Di two parties dey often dominate local newspaper headlines and conversations on social media.

Who dey contest?

Yahaya Bello - APC: Di youngest govnor for Nigeria dey seek for second term for office. Di 44 year old rise to leadership carry plenti tok of godfatherism and allegation of supernatural forces wen im enter power for 2015. Today election go be di first real test of im popularity and if di pipo go accept am.

Workers salary wey im owe and cases of insecuiry fit don afect im first term but pipo dey wey believe say e go improve on im short coming if im get second chance.

Musa Wada - PDP: Like di APC, di PDP governorship primary for Kogi carry katakata follow body. One death, raid by jaguda pipo and wuruwuru eventually see Wada become di party flag bearer. Following im elder brother, Idris footsteps, Musa an Igala don focus im campaign for di eastern senatorial district wia e come from.

Di Engineer say if im get di pipo mandate, im go pay up salaries, take beta care of pensioners while e go diversify source of state revenue. But dis na di same promises di pipo don hear since democracy return for 1999.

Natasha Akpoti -SDP: Other contesters nickname her di spoiler, Natasha fit prove to be pesin wey fit spoil work for Yahaya Bello. She no dey shy to go toe to toe wit di govnor wey she accuse of high handedness and no sabi di work. She and Bello come from Okene and fear dey say she fit take some of di votes for di area come spoil di govnor hope to clear di votes for im home.

Di 39-year-old lawyer don visit courts plenti times to ansa if true true her candidacy pure. She and di SDP dey back on di ballot paper andno dey happy sa pipo dey call dem freshmen for Kogi politics after dem contest for di KogiCentral Senatorial District seat early dis year.

Dino dey di mix?

Di senator no be contestant for di election but im influence on wetin dey happun for di state don see am get more followers for social media platforms. Although im contest e loss for PDP primaries, e look like say oga Dino dey okay wit Wada campaign. Di 45-year-old Melaye and im senior, Sam Adeyemi go kontinu to show dia power for Lokoja, Ajaokuta and Kabba/Bunu wey be hot battle grounds wey di candidates go like win.

Di Numbers

Kogi East na di largest region for di state. E get voting population of 804,715 registered voters of 1,646,350 total registered voters for di state.

Kogi East na also di home to most local council areas for di state - 9 of 21

Total registered voters for Kogi Central wia Bello come from na 409,120 wit 5 local councils.

Kogi West get total of 432,515 registered voters wit 7 local councils.

E dey early to assume say di candidate wey win di east go become di govnor.

About 35, 00 policemen, qwy no include oda security agencies na im dem don deploy go Kogi state.

Di voting process

According to di Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), polling stations go open for accreditation and voting go start from 8am to 2pm.

If you join di queue before 2pm, dem go accredit you and allow you to vote.