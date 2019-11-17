Image copyright Nigeria Presidency

David Lyon don win di Govnorship election for Bayelsa State, South South Nigeria, according to di kontri election office INEC.

Lyon wey be di All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate win di 16 November govnorship election wit total of 352,552 votes, based on say e score pass 25 percent of votes inside di results wey INEC Collation officers for all di eight local goment areas of di state announce on Sunday night.

Odas wey follow contest na Lyon main rival Duoye Diri of Peoples Democratic Party, get 133,172 votes.

Of di over 867 thousand registered voters wey Nigeria election office - INEC register to vote for di oil rich state, na 516,371 na im come outside to cast dia ballot on Saturday 16, November 2019.

Dis na di first time President Muhammadu Buhari party - APC go ever win Govnorship election for di state since 1999.

Many go see dis APC win as big shock because traditionally Bayelsa na strong PDP state.

Dis one mean say David Lyon go lead Bayelsa State - if court case or election tribunal no comot am - from February 2020 to February 2024.

A total of 45 candidates na im contest Saturday election for di State.

Bayelsa na one of di oil rich states for di Niger Delta region and na 1st October 1996 late military Head of State General Sani Abacha create di state military decree.

Four democratic elected govnors don rule di state since 1999; Diepreye Alamieyeseigha, Goodluck Jonathan, Timipre Sylva and di current Govnor Seriaki Dickson wey im tenure go expire for February 2020.

David Lyon

David Lyon Perewonrimi na di CEO of Darlon Security and Guard, wey be private security company inside Bayelsa State. Na di Olodiana clan of Southern Ijaw Local Government Area na im Lyon come from.

E fit be new commer for politics but im get small change for pocket.

Im be contest under di platform of PDP as an aspirant to represent di Southern Ijaw Constituency IV for 2011. Na for 2015 oga David Lyon port from PDP waka enta Nigeria ruling APC party.