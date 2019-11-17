FUTA don suspend students wey panel beat female student inside viral video

Image copyright futa

Federal University of Technology Akure, FUTA for south west Nigeria don suspend di students wey gada beat one female student on Saturday, November 16.

Social media catch fire afta video spread online wey show as some students dey beat one 100-level female student like say na snake.

Oga of di Corporate Communications Unit of di school, Adegbenro Adebanjo, tell BBC Pidgin say di incident happen out di school campus.

"As e be so, we don suspend total of seven students wey get hand for di mata. Dem don lose dia studentship and afta investigation, dem go know weda dem go chop expulsion. We get zero tolerance for bullying. None of dem go go scott free," Adebanjo tok.

FUTA no gree tok di names of di students until dem finish investigations wey go end tomorrow, November 18.

Di school authorities tok say tori wey dey spread say dem don arrest di students wey do di beating no be true. Im say di school just detain dem.

Meanwhile, di Police PRO of Akure, Femi Joseph, say one pesin bin call am to report di mata and im advise am to go di nearest police station to file report.

Di police say if di mata happen inside school, dem go need go through di school management to make arrest but if na off campus, dem fit just go straight to arrest dem. Di PPRO promise say any which way, dem go deyon top of di mata.

Di school management don discharge di victim of di bullying from hospital and she dey receive counselling.