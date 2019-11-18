Why Nigerians dey rush go Dubai?

Image copyright Instagram/@bamestowed Image example Destination wedding for Dubai don be vibe no be today

No be today wey Nigerians don dey enta Dubia to jolly and for holidays dem, even to celebrate weddings.

Dis year, di One Africa Fest land for dia for di 3rd time and celebs waka plenti to celebrate di wedding of BBNaija former house mates Bam Bam and Teddy A.

We come dey look say wetin dey for inside dis Dubai wey pipo dey like go.

Price

Adedamola Idowu wey be di oga for Irinajo Nigeria tour company tok give BBC Pidgin say you no need all di money in di world to go Dubai.

Im say, "E depend on season. I remember di last trip wey I do go Dubai for September, five nights na 390,000 Naira (about $1,076) and e include accommodation, flight, city tour, desert safari, cruise and odas but around Christmas time wey be peak period, e go be 500,000 Naira ($1,380)."

Shopping

Shopping na one of di major tins wey de carry Nigerians go Dubai, from di tori say gold dey cheap to di ease of visa to go dia.

As e be, Adedamola get di plug for di best time to enta Dubai for shopping, e say, "di best time to go Dubai for shopping na from 26th December, enta ending of January, cos dem get sometin dem dey do wey dem call Dubai Shopping Festival wey be say almost everytin wey dem dey sell for dia dem dey reduce price."

In fact e tok say business good for dia sotay, for place wey dem dey Deira for Dubai, na Nigerians full for dia dey sell market.

Visa

While di correct number of Nigerians wey dey go Dubai no clear, statistics wey dey comot say na ova 15 million pipo from all ova di world don enta Dubai for 2018. Part of di reason fit be say e easy well-well to get visa. In fact, you fit apply for approval for inside internet.

Oga Idowu tok say, "I neva hear say dem don deny pesin visa to go Dubai before, as far as you get money and no get any criminal record."

Beta Picture Opportunity

No be Bam/Teddy be di only pipo wey don go Dubai for white wedding, plenti oda celebs don go, most notable na when 2baba marry Annie.

So we ask Adedamola wetin be di reason behind am, e tok say "Dubai get beta infrastructure and plenti places wey if you snap picture for dia, pipo for begin ask you wia you take dis pictures, na why pipo like to go dia."