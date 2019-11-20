Western Togoland and oda separatist movements for Africa

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nnamdi Kanu leader of call for Biafra

On Saturday, November 16, West Togoland declare independence from Ghana.

E cause kata-kata wey lead to di arrest of ten members of di Homeland Study Group Foundation wey dey fight for di establishment of dis kontri.

Ghana goment say make pipo ignore di claim by di separatist group. But dis one be like tori wey we don hear before.

Plenti kontris for di world dey face some type of separatist palava from China, with Hong Kong to Catalonia for Spain, however dis time we go focus on Africa.

African kontris wey get separatist groups

Nigeria/Biafra

Nigeria bin don dey face secession by Biafra since di 1960s. First na when Lt Col. Odumegwu Ojukwu declare independence for Biafra for 1967. E end up for di Nigerian civil war wey start for 1967 and end for 1970.

But then, when Nnamdi Kanu start Radio Biafra for 2009, e increase di call for Biafra wey lead to di formation of di Independent People of Biafra (Ipob) but dem no be di only pro-Biafra group wey dey as Massob also dey ground.

However, for 2015, Nigerian goment charge Kanu with treason and lock am up for more than nineteen months without trial.

Cameroon/Ambazonia

Image copyright Red Dragons Image example Ambazania don dey call for separation for long time

Ambazonia declare dia independence for di 1st of October, 2017 and since dem kasala don follow.

Tori be say di push for di creation of anoda kontri from Cameroon start afta security bin block heavy protest by di Anglophone region say dem no dey consider pipo for di region for key posts for goment even though na dem be 20% of di population of di kontri.

Fight-fight for di area don lead to di deaths of several thousand civilians and as at now dia Presido Paul Biya don call for tok-tok for way to stop di crisis.

Ethiopia/Oromia

Na 1993, di Oromo Liberation Front turn from political party to armed separatist group wey try to comot from Ethiopia pata-pata but for 2002, the Ethiopia army announce say dem "defeat" di group.

For January dis year, di Force accuse di goment say dem dey arrest pipo wey dey support di move.

Di Oromo pipo wey be di largest ethnic group for di kontri, according to OLF, dey face political oppression, economic exploitation and human right violation.

Senegal/Casamance

Movement of Democratic Forces of Casamance (MFDC) and di Senegal don dey drag independence since 1982 and na one of West Africa longest palava.

Dia reason, Casamance wey dey separated from di rest of Senegal by The Gambia, bin dey sidelines by di Wolof wey be Senegal main ethnic group.

Dem bin first sign peace pact with di goment for 2004. But wahala no reduce wella until one of di top rebel leader, Salif Sadio call for cease fire but e neva really stop.