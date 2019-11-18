Image copyright @iamLyondavid

For di first time ever candidate wey no come from di ruling People's Democratic Party go be Governor of Bayelsa State, sout-south Nigeria.

Nigeria election body Inec declare opposition party candidate David Lyon as winner of November 16 governorship election for di state for early hours of Monday morning.

Lyon wey be di All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate win di election wit total of 352,552 votes, based on say e score pass 25 percent of votes inside di results wey Inec Collation officers for all di eight local goment areas of di state. But who im be?

Wetin you need know about David Lyon

David Lyon Perewonrimi na di CEO of Darlon Security and Guard, wey be private security company inside Bayelsa State.

Na di Olodiana clan of Southern Ijaw Local Government Area na im Lyon come from.

E fit be new commer for politics but im get small change for pocket.

Im bin contest under di platform of PDP as an aspirant to represent di Southern Ijaw Constituency IV for 2011.

Na for 2015 oga David Lyon port from PDP waka enta Nigeria ruling APC party.