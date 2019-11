Members of de Ghana Medical Association (GMA) say dem call off de planned strike action which for start today, November 18.

Ghanaian doctors, last week threatened govment say dem go withdraw dema services if govment fail to review dema conditions of service.

As part of dema demands, de GMA say dem want 40% of dema basic salaries as accommodation allowance per month, 20 percent as dema core duty facilitation allowance.

Also dem demand for 30% clothing allowance, 20% maintenance allowance, 20% utility allowance, 50% as professional allowance den 25% special risk allowance and vehicle tax exemption give doctors.

According to Dr. Frank Ankobea, President of the Ghana Medical Association, dem "reach agreement plus government, sake of that we suspend wanna planned strike"

De Fair Wages and Salaries Commission's (FWSC) promise say dem go sign de agreed conditions of service document give members of de Ghana Medical Association.