Govnor Yahaya Bello don win Kogi election

Nigeria election bodi Inec don declare say na candidate of di All Progressives Congress, Yahaya Bello na im win di November 16 govnorship election wey happun for di state.

Governor Bello score 406, 222 votes while im closest rival Musa Wada from di Peoples Democratic Party score 189,704 votes.

Dis go be Yahaya Bello second term as govnor of di state.

(We go bring una more updates)