President Muhammadu Buhari receive Governor-Elect of Bayelsa State, David Lyon for Aso Rock Abuja on Monday where im go present im sef as di tear-rubber Govnor from Nigeria ruling APC party.

Afta Nigeria election office - Independent National Electoral Commission - Inec declare Yahaya Bello winner of di Kogi State govnorship elections, opposition Peoples Democratic Party - PDP don reject both di Kogi and Bayelsa results.

But President Buhari wey don sama congratulobia give all di winners wey be members of im party also tell di main opposition PDP to accept defeat wit grace.

Di All Progressives Congress (APC) win di November 16 Governorship elections inside Kogi and Bayelsa States, increasing di number of states wey dem dey control to 19 of the 36 states across di kontri.

For di February general election, wey President Buahri take win second term, im party lose five govenorship seats, according to statement from Buhari tok-tok pesin Garba Shehu on Monday.

"Congratulations to Govnor Yahaya Bello on im re-election. Na race well run and victory well won. I wan encourage am to use dis second term as opportunity to build on di foundations im don already lay down to improve lives of di pipo of Kogi State," Buhari bin write ontop Twitter.

Meanwhile, di main opposition party Peoples Democratic Party and dia candidate Musa Wada, don reject di "outcome" of di election.

Dem say no election happun on Saturday 16 November 2019 but instead na "war against di people" take place.

Inside statement wey PDP release on Monday, dem accuse APC say dem carry police helicopters begin attack pipo wey come out to vote, and say dem use "thugs to shoot and kill voters, snatch ballot box".

Even though Buhari say im sorry for di violence wey thugs cause during di election, di president say na "di work of di political sponsors wey send dem" di thugs bin dey do.

Reactions from social media to Kogi and Bayelsa election final result

Some doubt say true true Bello fit get di kain number of votes wey INEC say im get (402,222).

Odas decide to give pipo di power to act like Inec. Dis account do online poll to ask pipo to judge how di elections go.

Kogi State na home to over four million pipo and e get three main ethnic groups: Igala, Ebira, and Okun.