Image copyright BAYELSA STATE GOVERNMENT

Bayelsa State Govnor Seriake Dickson don lament say wetin happun on 16 November no be election, but say di Nigerian goment, security agency and INEC join hand to do magomago.

Govnor Dickson wey don dey lead di state since 2012, use Facebook Live video to reject di tok say former presido Goodluck Jonathan no do well wen im receive rival party APC members, as guest for im house.

Tori bin comot say katakata don ready to burst ontop Jonathan head because of 'anti-party' activities and say di Peoples democratic Party go comot am from di party.

Inside di press conference wey Dickson do for state house on Tuesday, one tori pesin ask di former Senator wetin im feel about how Jonathan dey do padi padi with party rivals, and Dickson reply say "David Lyon know say di former president no be di one wey contribute to di rigging"

"But wetin dem do be say dem use di former president image to make am look like say division dey for di party, so as to make am easy to rig votes," na so oga Dickson tok.

Di name of Pontius Pilate even come up afta Dickson accuse Lyon say wen im do bad bad tins finish, di plan na to wash im hand comot for Jonathan domot, just like di Roman govnor from Bible times.

Di PDP tok-tok pesin confam to BBC Pidgin on Tuesday say officially di party no fit react now to di Jonathan mata, until di next day when dem meet to discuss everi-everi about di election.

For di 16 November govnorship election, David Lyon of All Progressives Party win to put end to PDP 20-year rule for di state.

INEC go issue certificate of return to Lyon on 21 November for di state capital, Yenogoa.

We try to reach di APC publicity secretary for Bayelsa Doifie Buokoribo for reaction, but im phone dey off.