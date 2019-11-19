Image copyright Getty Images Image example President Nana Akufo-Addo

Government of Ghana say make citizens dawg de claims by separatist group, Homeland Study Group Foundation's (HSGF) who say dem declare 'Western Togoland' as independent state.

De security agencies for Ghana according to govment dey in charge of de territory so dem dey encourage people make dem continue dey do dema normal dema daily activities.

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah explain for statement say "Ghana be sovereign state, e no give parts of en territory give any territory or group of people."

Dem san add say de security agencies de take steps which go ensure say all de people wey dey behind dis Homeland Study Group Foundation go face de law.

De group dey campaign for more than 10 years for de Volta region and parts of northern Ghana to break away to form a new country which dem go call Western Togoland.

According to dem, de region no dey fall within former Gold Coast borders which now be part of modern-day Ghana. Sake of that dem wan tear dema body from Ghana.

Image example Di separatists group bin boast sey demma plan to declare freedom on May 9, 2019.

De Homeland Study Group Foundation say dem want Western Togoland, which currently be Volta Region become independent state separate from Ghana sake of before-before na dem be independent state wey dem take dem join Ghana during after de 1956 plebiscite.

Per dema demands, Volta Region, parts of Northern Region, North East den Upper East Regions go become part of Western Togoland state

Dis be de second time in dis year wey de Western Togoland separatists dey try declare independence.

Around May dis year, security officials arrest some 81 members of de group after dem assemble for protest over de arrest dema leaders.

Police dey on manhunt over 80-year-old, Charles Komi Kudzordzi who be de leader of de separatist wey declare independence for Western Togoland last Saturday.