World Toilet Day: ‘How toilet work change my life forever’

Image example Bala Sulaiman dey plan to marry from di money wey im don make

Bala Sulaiman na manager for Tashar Zu public toilet for Kano, northwest Nigeria wey tell BBC say to dey manage toilet don change im life in plenti ways.

"I start dis work six years ago and I don use am achieve many tins, so to me toilet business na good business."

19 November every year na world today and di day among oda tins dey look at pipo wey no get wia to ease themselves for di world.

Bala yan say about 150 pipo dey use im toilet on a daily basis since e dey close to motor park and market and dat one don teach am patience and how to handle pipo.

"Na about 150 pipo dey come here daily, some go come beg say dem no get money and dem dey pressed and some dia money no go reach so I have to help those pipo, so dis work teach me value of helping pesin in need."

Talking about money, di manager yan say to use toilet na N50, to pee na N10 and if you wan bath and u need soap dat one go cost you N100.

Image example For Bala toilet: to pee na N10 while to poo na N50

"For bathing if you need soap and hot water now wey cold don dey u go pay N100 and additional N50 for extra cup of hot water, to use toilet na N50 and to pee na 10, but to pee I dey allow many pipo for free especially if you no get money or change no dey."

Bala say di job don also change im life financially as e dey plan to marry very soon.

"Inside dis job I dey help my family and friends and also I don dey plan to marry very soon, so I no fit forget toilet for my life."

Two of Gidan Zu toilet customers Sani Salisu and Ibrahim Tukuntawa wey speak to BBC say dem dey gbadu di help wey di toilet dey give dem and hope say more public toilets go come so as to help pipo wey no get or dey on di move.

"I dey come here at least twice or thrice every day and infact even if I no get money dem dey allow me on credit or sometimes I go send my pipo to come use am on credit, so I dey enjoy di place and I hope more like to come so to help pipo wey no get or dey road." Dis na wetin Sani Salisu tok.

According to United Nations about 4.2 billion pipo for di world no dey struggle to get beta toilet while 673 million pipo dey poopoo for outside instead of toilet.

On how e dey take manage di smell, manager Bala yan say im dey buy air freshener and oda perfumes wey e dey use for di place.

"I no dey allow am smell at all because I know say some customers no go gree use di place if e dey smell so I dey always use air freshener and oda tins to keep di place smelling nice."