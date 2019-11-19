Image copyright Yahaya Bello

Govnor Yahaya Bello wey just win re-election for Kogi state North Central Nigeria say di election wey dem just finish for im state dey free and fair.

Di govnor wey tok to local tori pipo Channels TV say: "Di small small gbege wey bin make some pipo die for some areas of di state, no dey enough to say Kogi election no dye free and fair."

Oga Bello say di election dey credible and dem "provide level playing ground" for everibodi wey contest.

Local and interinational election observers bin report say violence and voter intimidation too much for di election.

But, oga Bello say, for evri election, one palava or di oda must happun but you no go take am judge di whole election.

Unto di report wey di election observers bin raise, oga Bello say dem "dey entitled to dia opinion. Me I no go stop dem from making dia opinion, but di only advice I get for di NGOs and Inec be say next time dem dey select pipo wey go do dis very important exercise dem suppose first check dem."

"Me I no deny say gbege no happun for some areas, but out of 2,548 poling unit how many of dem dey record violence?

"Any kind of crime na crime, wheda politics or anyhow. I go join hands wit security forces to make sure say dem no go scot free."

Tori be say many pipo still dey kwesion di credibility of di govnorship election wey happun for Kogi State.