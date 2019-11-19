Image copyright EFCC Image example Na for 2016 H-money wey bin dey base for Malasia chop 24 years prison sentence for Nigerian court

One yahoo yahoo, Olusegun Aroke wey dey serve 24 years for Kirikiri Mximum Prison for Lagos, don enta Nigeria corruption police EFCC hand again on top $1,000,000 wuruwuru.

Di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Tuesday say na Aroke na im dey behind di mega scam and na from prison im from arrange evri through im connections.

Di corruption police say some of im connections dey under investigation for moni laundering.

EFCC say, dia main challenge now na to understand how im take e take dey possible for pesin wey dey prison to fit achieve internet fraud from dia.

Small investigate wey dem do so far show say, even though e dey against di rule, Aroke bin get phone plus internet inside prison.

Di one wey no clear pass be say Aroke give imsef admission for Nigeria Police Hospital, Falomo, Lagos, for sickness wey dem no greet el anybody. Dem from di hospital im move go lodge for hotels, e meet wit im wife and two cpikin dem even go owambe join.

EFCC dey chook eye to know how all dis one take happun.

Aroke na one of di two undergraduate yahoo boys wey bin base for Malysia, wey EFCC bin arrest for 2012 for 1004 Estate, Victoria Island, Lagos.

