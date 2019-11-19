Image copyright Other

Pipo dey para ontop local media tori say political thugs burn di PDP woman leader alife for Kogi State, North Central Nigeria.

Di latest report wey dey fly upandan say one Acheju Abuh, wey be di Women Leader of di kontri main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Wada-Aro Campaign Council, Ochadamu Ward inside Ofu LGA na im jaguda pipo burn for inside her domot.

Di tension still dey high for di state sake of dis mata, so dis na wetin BBC Pidgin don find out.

Police confam give BBC on Tuesday say true true thugs burn down one house wey 60 year old woman bin dey inside for Kogi State, North Central Nigeria but dem no fit tok weda na di PDP woman leader or not.

Meanwhile PDP National tok tok pesin Kola Ologbondiyan say dem neva receive report outside wetin don read for local media, but him as an individual fit confam di mata say e happun.

How e happun?

Police say on Monday 18th November 2019 at about 4:30pm, one Musa Etu of Ochadamu, Ofu LGA report for dia Station say at about 10:30am of di same date, misunderstanding bin happun between one 35 years old Awolu Zekeri wey be member of APC and one Gowon Simeon wey be member of PDP for Ochadamu.

In di process Gowon Simeon stab Awolu Zekeri wit knife on top him lap, he come die as dem dey carri am go Hospital, Police add.

Na so youths for di area begin para and mobilize pipo march go di house of one Simeon Abuh wey be di same domot of di uncle to di suspect, come set am on fire.

Na as di fire dey bun na im e burn one 60 years old Salome Abuh. Three oda house na im also burn down in di process.

Police say dem don carri di deadi bodi to di University Teaching Hospital Mortuary Anyigba for Autopsy.

Image copyright PDP

According to Faruk Adejoh-Audu wey be di tok-tok pesin for Wada/Aro Campaign Council, tok for statement say jaguda pipo wey dey chout GYB 4+4, begin shoot anyhow wen dem arrive madam Abuh house at about 2pm.

Na dia dem gada and close everiwia wey pesin fit take escape, then pour petrol on top di building burn am down as oda villagers dey watch wit fear from wia dem dey hide.

She try to escape through one window but dem prevent wit metal burglary proof and gun shots with bullets towards her direction, Adejoh-Audu tok.

According to Wada/Aro Campaign Council, di thugs wait, still dey shoot and watch wit satisfaction while Mrs Abuh dey cry from inside di fire inferno until her voice die out.

Meanwhile, Police Mobile Force and Police Special Forces don go tanda for di area to prevent any breakdown of law and order.

Police tok tok pesin William Aya tell BBC Pidgin say di investigation still dey go on.

Kogi State Govnor tok-tok pesin, Kingsley Fanwo say im dey sad ontop di "mindless attacks by rival parties for Ochadamu".

Fanwo say anyone we break di law dem go punish am regardless of di party wey di pesin belong to.