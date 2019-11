Image copyright Facebook/Omoyele Sowore

Nigeria secret police Department of State Service don tok why dem never release #RevolutionNow protest convener Omoyele Sowore.

Tok tok pesin of di DSS Peter Ifunaya tell tori pipo say only pipo wey stand as sureties for Sowore fit secure im release but until now, dem never come dia domot.

Instead, pipo wey don come for Sowore release according to oga Ifunaya na protesters and di DSS gats follow administrative procedures before dem go release Sowore.

Federal goment bin carry Sowore and im co-defendant Olawale Bakare go court on top charges of treasonable felony and money laundering, accuse wey both of dem say dem no dey guilty of.

Di two men don dey di custody of di DSS even though di Federal High Court for Abuja don grant dem bail.

Two weeks ago Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) bin inform di Federal High Court Abuja say Sowore, don meet him bail condition.