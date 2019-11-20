Image copyright Boeing 787

Ghana sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) plus Boeing company for de release of three 787-9 Dreamliners which de country wan take relaunch dema national airliner.

Dem sign de MoU on Tuesday for Dubai during de Dubai Air Show at a cost about $877.5 million for de three new airplanes.

Minister of Aviation Joseph Kofi Adda talk say na because of "growing demand for air travel to and from Ghana so we believe say de advanced 787-9 Dreamliner go give we de efficient and flexible machine to launch wanna regional network den serve international destinations in future."

"De 787 get excellent operational performance reputation, fuel efficiency den passenger experience, we be confident say we get de right partner for wana new carrier" he add.

How Ghanaian Airways collapse

Ghana Airways be one of de largest corporate failures in the history of de country. Before de airline collapse in 2004, den Ghana Airways operate as international airline for over four decades.

Ghana Airways start dey operate on July 4, 1958 after Government of Ghana invest start-up capital of ₤400,000 inside.

De airline officially start operations on July 15, 1958.

De problems wey lead to de collapse of de company start around March 1999 after dema cooperation agreement plus South African Airways mess up sake of debt den legal disputes.

De Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) during de times wey dem dey face challenges, slap de Ghanaian carrier plus ban on flights to and from US, after de sacking of de entire board of de airline .

Other incidents wey make FAA slap de flight plus ban sake of some angry passengers take one pilot hostage sake of dem wait for days before dema flights.

Ghana International Airlines (GIA) take over from Ghana Airways in 2004 as de national airline, dem partner government of Ghana den a group of private international investors.

But de GIA also collapsed by 2010 and finally stop dey operate by December 2015.

Since then, the Ghana government has been trying to get a national airline for the West African country.

Future of Ghana national carrier

Some industry analysts blame de failure of the airline on de fact that state-owned companies no dey enjoy de highest leadership den corporate standards like de private companies.

If dem fit implement de highest standards of corporate governance, e be possible say de plans to relaunch go be successful.

The newly signed MoU between Ghana den Boeing go help Ghana reach de goal of finally fly de 'black star' in de skies again.

De new national airline go operate from Accra den for starters serve cities for West Africa.

In future, Ghana government dey plan say dem go start dey travel go destinations for Europe, North America den Asia.