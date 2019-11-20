Image copyright HBO

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke say scenes for Game of Thrones wia she naked 'hard' her to play.

Di actress wey tok ontop actor Dax Shepard podcast, say she go "cry inside bathroom" before some certain scenes - but she add say e for still happun weda nakedness involve or not.

Her role as Daenerys Targaryen require her to dey comot her clothe well-well for di beginning.

She tink say e dey necessary for di story - but say di show for dey "very different" if dem bin make am today.

Emilia say di way she dey reason nakedness now dey "very different"

Di actress, wey come from London, get di part wen she be 23.

Na her first big break for di industry.

"I take di job and den dem come send me di scripts and I dey read dem, and I be like, 'Oh, see wetin join,'" she tell di podcast.

"But I just fresh from drama school and I take am as job.

"If e dey di script, den e dey necessary, na wetin e be and I go let am make sense. Everything go dey alright."

Emilia dey act for romcom Last Christmas

"Before den, I bin don only appear for feem set two times and now I dey ontop one feem set completely naked with all these pipo and I no know wetin I suppose do." She tok.

She say her co-star Jason Momoa, wey play her abusive, warlord husband bin help her through di first series.

And, despite say she tink say tins don dey change with regards to nudity and nakedness, she no go change how dem do di feem between 2009 and 2010.

Emilia and Jason for di season three premiere for 2013

"Many pipo don tell me many tins about Khaleesi nakedness for di show. But pipo no for care if dem bin no see di way dem take abuse her. So pipo gats to see am.

Emilia now dey act for di festive romcom Last Christmas.

She say she dey "fight ontop set" now about weda to dey naked dey necessary.

"Tins dey very, very different. I don know wetin I dey comfortable with, and wetin I dey okay to do."

BBC don contact HBO and the creators of Game Of Thrones for comment.