Babcock University expel girl inside viral sex video

University of Babcock for Nigeria don expel di girl inside one sex video wey go viral ontop social media.

Inside statement di university forward give BBC Pidgin, di tok-tok pesin for di school Joshua Suleiman say di incident happun since April outside di school compound.

"Di boy inside di video chop expulsion for February dis year afta investigate show say im get hand inside some wuru-wuru behaviour wey di school no dey tolerate.

"Im girlfriend inside di video before e go viral na third year student of Accounting for di university, afta we chook eye, dem expel her as she break di university rules and regulations.

"Na for one hospital outside di school wia di boy bin dey collect treatment and rehabilitation for some tins e dey addicted to before na im di tin happun." Na so di statement tok.

Di statement also add say di girl tok say na for April dis year during school vacation wen she bin go visit di boy.

Meanwhile Nigerians never close mouth ontop di mata since di video go viral, some don condemn wetin di university do to expel di girl.

My heart goes out to the Babcock lady. We can blame her as all we want but we all do stupid things when we are in a relationship. Nobody holy pass. You should be able to trust the person you are with. I hope that she finds the strength to get over this sad episode in her life. — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) November 20, 2019